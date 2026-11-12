NATO praises Ukraine’s strikes on Russian refineries

Western allies should welcome Ukrainian operations against Russia’s diesel fuel production infrastructure, NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander John Stringer said. His remarks come amid ongoing talks in Abu Dhabi on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Let’s see how serious Russia is,” Stringer told Euronews. He said he hoped Moscow would participate in the negotiations in good faith, but added that so far there were few signs that Vladimir Putin had abandoned his maximalist demands.

According to him, there is a risk that the talks could be reduced to a reiteration of Russian demands first formulated in 2022. They included the annexation of Ukrainian territories. Stringer described Ukraine’s objectives in achieving a ceasefire as “of paramount importance” to NATO.

The decision on the territories belongs to Ukraine

Asked whether Kyiv could be pressured into accepting changes to its borders, including giving up control over parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Stringer said that the future of sovereign Ukrainian territory could be decided only by the Ukrainians themselves.

“When it comes to territory, the decision rests entirely with the Ukrainians,” John Stringer said.

The issue of territorial concessions is part of the broader disputes surrounding a possible end to the hostilities. Euronews’ report does not indicate that an agreement has been reached on the matter.

Dispute over strikes on Russia’s energy sector

Stringer praised Ukrainian operations against Russian diesel fuel refineries and said they were striking at Moscow’s military and political objectives.

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Kyiv to end this strategy. He claimed that the strikes had contributed to rising energy prices.

Stringer, however, defended Ukraine’s actions and said that Western allies should welcome them. According to him, Ukraine had achieved results through “imagination, innovation and willpower”.

At the talks in Abu Dhabi, NATO is represented by senior officials, including Alexus Grynkewich. He is taking part as commander of the U.S. European Command in order to advise American leaders on Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war.

Stringer did not announce a specific timeframe for a ceasefire. He left open the question of whether Russia is genuinely ready for serious negotiations.

Sources: euronews.com