Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles, 149 clashes on the front line

Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles in the night leading into November 12, Ukrainian publication „Ukrainska Pravda“ reported. An air raid alert was declared in the capital and several regions, and residents were urged to head to shelters.

The Kyiv City Military Administration described the threat as „red level“ and warned the population not to leave the protective structures until the alert was over. „We urge the city’s residents to head to the nearest shelters,“ the administration said.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported an aerial target heading toward the capital. According to „Ukrainska Pravda“, explosions were heard in Kyiv, but at the time of publication there were no reports of casualties or injuries in the attack.

149 combat clashes along the front line

As of 22:00 on November 11, 149 combat clashes had been recorded, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. In its daily update, the command said that Russian forces had carried out 61 airstrikes, used 171 guided aerial bombs, launched 5466 kamikaze drones and conducted 1860 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions.

„The enemy carried out 61 airstrikes, dropped 171 guided aerial bombs, used 5466 kamikaze drones and conducted 1860 shelling attacks,“ the General Staff’s update said.

The fighting was most intense in the Kostiantynivka direction, where 13 Russian attacks were recorded. Six attacks were registered in the Pokrovsk direction, while five each were recorded in the Lyman and Huliaipole directions. One attempted attack was reported in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported no assault actions during the period under review in the Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv and Dnipro directions. The data reflect the operational situation as of 22:00 on November 11.

Sources: pravda.com.ua