Kim Jong Un Accelerates Construction of New Naval Base

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the construction of a large naval base on the east coast and ordered work at the site to be accelerated. The visit took place on November 11, North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Kim was briefed by the command on the project’s progress and issued instructions on the deployment of strategic military assets, as well as on the modernization, multifunctionality and fortification of the base. He insisted that construction be completed by the deadline set by the Workers’ Party of Korea.

“The construction of a modern naval base is a key project directly linked to the security of the state and the protection of maritime sovereignty,” Kim said, according to KCNA.

According to Reuters, the North Korean leader also ordered stronger oversight of construction activities and an increase in the size of the construction teams. Pyongyang has not specified the exact location of the site.

Possible connection to Munchon

An analysis by NK News links the visit to the area of Munchon, north of Wonsan. According to the outlet, construction of a naval base there began more than 12 years ago, while satellite images show that work resumed in August 2026. This location has not been officially confirmed by Pyongyang.

On the same day, Kim Jong Un also visited a new residential complex in Tongchon County, Kangwon Province. More than 1,000 homes have been built there for people displaced by the construction of the base. Reuters notes that North Korean authorities have not specified whether this site is part of the same naval project.

Pyongyang expands its naval forces

The inspection is the latest sign of the expansion of North Korea’s naval program. In June and September 2026, two destroyers with a displacement of around 5,000 tons — “Choe Hyon” and “Kang Gon” — entered service with the fleet. Kim Jong Un said in September that the second vessel would be part of the country’s nuclear response system.

Pyongyang is also building a nuclear-powered submarine estimated at around 8,700 tons. In September, Kim said that new naval bases were being built along the east coast and that significant new progress in the naval program was expected to be unveiled within eight months.

Sources: sa.marketscreener.com, en.yna.co.kr, nknews.org