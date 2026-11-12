Talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi concluded with an agreement in principle on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, but without any announced breakthrough on the main political issues. The two-day discussions took place on November 10 and 11, with the Russian delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and the Ukrainian delegation by Rustem Umerov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The United States participated through special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Representatives of NATO and the United Arab Emirates were also present at the beginning of the talks. The main focus was placed on the future security architecture in Europe, including mechanisms that should limit the risk of a new escalation after the end of the hostilities.

Agreement on Prisoners of War

“We reached an agreement in principle on a new large-scale prisoner exchange. The specific parameters will be announced in the near future,” Medinsky said after the meetings concluded.

He specified that common ground had been found on some issues, while positions remained different on others. The Russian negotiator said that the talks would continue, but did not give a date for the next round or a final format for future contacts.

The Associated Press reported that the talks ended without a significant breakthrough on ending the war. The disputed issues include territorial matters, future security guarantees for Ukraine and the role of European countries in a possible peace agreement.

Putin Receives Reports on the Talks

The Kremlin said that the Russian delegation was regularly informing Vladimir Putin about developments in the talks in Abu Dhabi. “The delegation is constantly keeping the president informed of what is happening,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

On November 11, Putin chaired a meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Moscow. The leaders of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took part in the meeting. They adopted a declaration and 18 other documents related to the organization’s activities, the fight against terrorism and the development of collective forces.

Following the talks in Abu Dhabi, Witkoff and Kushner are expected to travel to Moscow, where they will hold talks with Putin. The Russian side said that the next steps in the diplomatic process would be determined after this meeting.

Azarov Challenges Zelensky’s Representativeness

Against the backdrop of the diplomatic contacts, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said that Volodymyr Zelensky does not represent the views of the majority of Ukrainians.

“Zelensky does not represent the views of the majority of Ukrainians,” Mykola Azarov said.

Azarov justified his position by saying that a significant number of Ukrainian citizens had left the country, while other territories were not under Kyiv’s control. He also called into question the political representativeness of Ukraine’s leadership.

These remarks are a political assessment by the former prime minister and do not represent the official position of Ukrainian institutions. Kyiv continues to participate in international negotiations through its representatives, while Zelensky remains the head of state who represents Ukraine in official contacts with foreign governments.

Sources: tass.com, apnews.com