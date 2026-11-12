Debris from Two Missiles Falls in the Mecca Area

Debris from two ballistic missiles fell in the Mecca area after they were intercepted and destroyed by Saudi air defenses. Saudi Civil Defense said the missiles had been launched by Yemen’s Houthis, and that debris fell in several locations, including the village of Sabuhah.

No casualties or material damage were reported in the published statement. Saudi Civil Defense described the alleged targeting of civilian sites as “a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law” and said it demonstrated a dangerous hostile approach by the Houthis.

The incident is part of a broader series of attacks and interceptions. According to the Saudi-led coalition, three cruise missiles aimed at the Riyadh area, two ballistic missiles targeting the western part of the country and two drones flying toward the Mecca area and southern regions were destroyed on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia later also reported intercepting a drone in the Eastern Province.

Houthis Deny Targeting Mecca

The Houthis have repeatedly rejected accusations that they are targeting strikes at Mecca and Medina — the two holiest cities for Muslims. Group spokesman Yahya Saree said the previous day that the military operations were aimed at oil facilities and military bases, not holy sites. The Houthis have not yet issued a separate comment on the latest incident.

Amid the missile interceptions, Saudi Arabia warned of danger in the cities of Taif, Yanbu and Khamis Mushait. The warnings were later lifted, Saudi state television reported.

Renewal of Hostilities

The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014, prompting Saudi Arabia’s military intervention in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. A truce brokered by the United Nations in 2022 largely froze the conflict, but hostilities resumed earlier this year.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have intensified missile and drone attacks against Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities. Riyadh responded with airstrikes on the group’s positions in Yemen. The escalation is also affecting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — a strategic maritime route between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Sources: reuters.com, aa.com.tr, arabnews.com