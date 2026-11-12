Xi Jinping: There Is No Room for Separatist Activities for Taiwan

China will leave no room whatsoever for any form of separatist activity by supporters of Taiwan independence. Chinese President Xi Jinping made the statement during a gathering in Beijing dedicated to the 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen’s birth.

“We will leave no room whatsoever for any form of separatist activity by supporters of Taiwan independence,” Xi Jinping said, as quoted by Chinese state media.

Premier Li Qiang and the other members of the Politburo Standing Committee attended the event. The Chinese leader’s speech places the Taiwan issue within the framework of China’s national unity and territorial integrity.

Beijing links Sun Yat-sen to national reunification

Sun Yat-sen, born in 1866, is presented in China as a national hero, patriot and pioneer of the democratic revolution. The Chinese leadership is using the anniversary of his birth to emphasize the idea of the unity of the Chinese nation and the need to continue the process of reunification.

The issue is also significant for relations across the Taiwan Strait. In Beijing, Taiwan is viewed as part of Chinese territory, while the authorities in Taipei reject the claims of the People’s Republic of China and defend the island’s self-government.

The position was repeated several times during the year

Xi Jinping’s statement is the latest in a series of warnings issued by Beijing in 2026. In April, during a meeting with Cheng Li-wen, leader of Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang party, the Chinese president said that China “absolutely will not tolerate” Taiwan independence and called for progress toward reunification.

In his speech marking China’s National Day on September 30, Xi again called for a resolute fight against separatist forces supporting Taiwan independence and for opposition to external interference.

Beijing says it supports the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, but at the same time does not rule out taking the necessary measures. Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party reject China’s accusations of separatism.

APEC summit in Shenzhen to follow

The Chinese leader’s new message comes days before the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, which will take place on November 18 and 19 in Shenzhen. Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to hold talks on the sidelines of the forum.

The Taiwan issue remains one of the main contentious topics in relations between Washington and Beijing. China is urging the United States to oppose Taiwan independence, while Washington says it does not support unilateral changes to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

Sources: cpc.people.com.cn, chosun.com, investing.com