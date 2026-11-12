Victims and Injured Reported After Ukrainian Attacks in Belgorod and Donbas

One person was killed and four others were injured in separate attacks involving unmanned aerial vehicles in Belgorod Region, the region’s operational headquarters reported. A man died at the scene when an FPV drone struck a vehicle, while a woman was injured. Another man was injured in Volokonovka in an attack on a vehicle.

Two other people were injured in Shebekinsky District. In the village of Rzhevka, a man sustained serious injuries, including a skull-base fracture. Another resident was injured in Shebekino in a detonation. The data comes from Russian regional authorities and has not been independently verified.

Five Drones Downed Near Moscow

A total of five drones were destroyed in the Moscow area, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Emergency crews were sent to the locations where debris had fallen. During the night, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports temporarily restricted the arrival and departure of aircraft.

Four drones were downed in Tula Region. In the village of Chern, the glazing of a multi-storey residential building was damaged, but there were no reports of casualties. Alerts over a drone or missile threat were also issued in Oryol, Bryansk, Kaluga and Rostov regions, as well as in Crimea and Sevastopol. No additional casualties were reported in any of these areas in the summary information for the night.

Prolonged Attack on Omsk Region

Omsk Region remained under a drone-threat alert for around eight hours. Governor Vitaly Khotsenko said air-defence forces had been repelling an attack, and that emergency services later began working at locations where debris had fallen.

“I ask residents not to go outside, not to watch the work of the air defence, not to film and not to publish this footage,” Vitaly Khotsenko said.

Because of the threat, restrictions were imposed on flights to and from Omsk Airport. Sporting and cultural events were cancelled or postponed, including junior figure-skating competitions and theatre performances. The alert regime was lifted at 23:46 local time. Russia’s Defence Ministry said that between 08:00 and 20:00 Moscow time on November 11, 85 drones had been intercepted or destroyed over Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Kirov, Omsk and Rostov regions, Perm Krai, Bashkortostan, Udmurtia and the Black Sea. It did not specify how many of them had been over Omsk Region.

Strike on a Bus in the DPR

In a separate attack on a passenger bus travelling on the Moscow–Horlivka route in the DPR, one passenger was killed and nine people were injured. The attack took place on a road near Savelievka in the Yenakiyevo urban district. The identity of the person killed is being established.

According to the DPR administration’s department for documenting war crimes, the injured included six women and three men. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on terrorism charges and said it was establishing which drones had been used and the identities of those allegedly linked to the attack.

Sources: sever-press.ru, kommersant.ru, omsk.rbc.ru