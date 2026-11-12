Witkoff and Kushner land in Moscow for meeting with Putin

A US Air Force aircraft carrying, according to Flightradar24 data, President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner has arrived in Moscow. The two American representatives are due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the first half of the day.

The visit comes immediately after two days of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi. The discussions ended without an announced comprehensive agreement to end the war, but the parties reported progress on humanitarian issues.

What they will discuss with Putin

Kushner said that significant disagreements remained between Moscow and Kyiv, but Washington intended to use the progress achieved to prepare broader multilateral negotiations. “In close coordination with Ukraine and our European partners, we have coordinated proposals that we will discuss with President Putin in Moscow,” he said.

The participation of European countries in the future negotiating process is also among the topics. According to Kushner, if Putin approves their inclusion, this could help achieve greater progress. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said beforehand that it was not known exactly what proposals the American envoys would bring, but added: “They are bringing something.”

The Kremlin said that the Russian delegation had not held direct talks with European representatives in Abu Dhabi. According to Ushakov, the Europeans had worked “behind the scenes” with the Ukrainian and American sides.

Framework plan for prisoner exchange agreed

Kushner described as an important humanitarian outcome the agreement in principle between Russia and Ukraine on the largest exchange of prisoners of war since the beginning of the war. The specific parameters and timing of the exchange have not yet been announced.

After the talks in Moscow, Witkoff and Kushner plan to travel to Dublin, where they are due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The aim is for the American representatives to present the results of the meeting with Putin and continue consultations with Kyiv.

Sources: rbc.ru, apnews.com, kommersant.ru