Russian strikes left parts of Rivne region without power

Russian forces struck energy facilities and the residential sector in Rivne region during the night of November 12. Power outages were reported in populated areas of Rivne and Sarny districts, while the city of Kostopil was left without electricity.

“A difficult night. The enemy attacked the energy sector and the residential sector. According to preliminary data, there are no human casualties. However, there are power outages in populated areas of Rivne and Sarny districts,” said Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

According to him, critical infrastructure facilities have switched to generator power. So far, no specific information has been reported on destroyed homes, the number of affected households or the extent of the damage.

The information about the absence of casualties is preliminary. Local authorities have also not specified a timeframe for the full restoration of electricity supplies in the affected populated areas.

Sources: pravda.com.ua