Xi Jinping: We will take Taiwan’s interests into account in reunification

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing would take Taiwan’s realities, as well as the interests and feelings of its residents, into account in the process of national reunification. He made the statement in Beijing during an official event marking the 160th anniversary of the birth of Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat-sen.

„We will fully take Taiwan’s realities into account and fully consider the interests and feelings of our compatriots in Taiwan,“ Xi said, quoted by „Reuters“ and „The Times of India“. The Chinese leader added that „the historical trend cannot be stopped“ and that „the complete reunification of the motherland must be achieved“.

Xi described resolving the Taiwan issue as an „unyielding historical mission“ of the Chinese Communist Party. He also said: „We will never leave room for separatist actions aimed at Taiwan’s independence in any form.“

Beijing sets conditions for dialogue

The statement continues Beijing’s policy of presenting reunification as a national goal while also advocating a peaceful settlement and dialogue with Taiwanese society. On April 10, Xi received Chen Li-wen, chairwoman of Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang party, in Beijing. He then said that the Chinese Communist Party was ready to strengthen exchanges and dialogue with Taiwanese parties, organizations and representatives of various sectors of society.

China’s position is that official contacts must be based on the „one China“ principle and the so-called 1992 Consensus. Taiwan’s authorities do not accept these conditions and do not recognize Beijing’s right to determine the island’s political future.

Sun Yat-sen as a shared historical symbol

The speech was delivered on the day China marks the 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen’s birth. He holds a special place in the political history of both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Sun is associated with the 1911 revolution, which brought imperial rule in China to an end, and later founded the Republic of China – the official name that Taiwan continues to use.

Beijing uses his legacy to emphasize its argument about a shared national history and the need for reunification. Taiwan, for its part, regards Sun Yat-sen as the founder of the Republic of China and disputes attempts to use his legacy to impose China’s policy toward the island.

Xi’s statement today did not announce a specific format or date for official dialogue between Beijing and the authorities in Taiwan. The only confirmation was that China links the possibility of political talks to the „one China“ principle and the rejection of Taiwan’s independence.

Sources: timesofindia.indiatimes.com, english.news.cn, apnews.com