Transnistria loses its main sources of revenue: economic crisis deepens

Unrecognized Transnistria is losing the two main sources that provided revenue for the local administration for many years – Russian gas and electricity sales. This was stated by political scientist Vitaly Andrievsky on the air of the “Freedom” television channel.

According to him, the first scheme was based on deliveries of Russian gas, for which the local authorities did not pay directly. The cost was charged by “Gazprom” to Moldova, while the gas continued to flow into Transnistria.

“They did not distribute this gas for free. They sold it to businesses and people, produced heat from it, and all that money remained with them. This had been a huge part of their budget,” Andrievsky said.

The gas was used for heating, industry and electricity generation. In this way, the local administration received payments from households and businesses without covering the full cost of the imported fuel.

The power plant in Dnestrovsk loses its market

The second major source of revenue was the electricity produced by the Moldavskaya State District Power Plant in Dnestrovsk. Some of the electricity generated was sold to the right bank of Moldova, bringing additional funds to the unrecognized region.

“The second very large part of their budget was the electricity produced from that same gas and sold to us. Again, the money remained with them. In reality, their budget no longer exists – these two main sources of revenue simply came to an end,” the political scientist said.

The change is linked to Chisinau’s efforts to reduce its dependence on energy produced in Transnistria. Moldova is developing its links with Romania and the European electricity market, expanding opportunities for imports from outside the region.

Chisinau prepares gas reserves

Moldova’s Ministry of Energy has set aside 135.9 million cubic meters of gas reserves to supply Transnistria during the 2026–2027 heating season. The plan also includes commissioning the Vulcanesti–Chisinau 400-kilovolt power line, which is expected to increase the capacity for electricity exchange with Romania.

According to Andrievsky, the new situation is increasing Transnistria’s economic dependence on Chisinau. He claims that the local authorities are already seeking options for assistance from Moldova, as budget funds are limited.

The political scientist also links the economic difficulties to a shift in the attitudes of residents on the left bank of the Dniester. According to him, more and more people are comparing their incomes and living conditions with those in the rest of Moldova. At the same time, he identifies the political stance of Transnistria’s leadership and its support from the Kremlin as the main obstacle to reintegration.

Sources: uatv.ua, energie.gov.md, interfax.com