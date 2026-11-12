New Heavy Blow to Russian Aviation: MiG-31 and Two Helicopters Lost

Russia has likely lost a MiG-31 fighter jet while repelling the Ukrainian attack against the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region. This was reported by Russian military channels, cited by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.

According to the reports, in addition to the supersonic aircraft, two combat helicopters – a Ka-52 and a Mi-8 – have also been lost. Details of the incidents remain limited, and the cause of the aircraft crashes has not been confirmed.

One of the scenarios being considered is that the helicopters were hit by Russian air defenses during operations against Ukrainian drones. Another possibility – a collision or technical failure – has not been ruled out. Reports about the MiG-31 are also preliminary.

„The information about the helicopters is being clarified,“ the Security Service of Ukraine said.

According to Russian military channels, the two helicopters were lost along with their crews. There are indications that the same may have happened to the MiG-31 pilots, but this information has not been officially confirmed.

What Is Known About the Strike on Ust-Luga

Ukraine’s SBU confirmed that a strike was carried out overnight on November 11 against port, oil and transport infrastructure in Ust-Luga. A large fire broke out in the area, and damage was reported to facilities involved in the processing and transport of oil and petroleum products.

The Ukrainian side also reported that the small missile ship „Naro-Fominsk“ of the „Buyan-M“ project was hit during the operation. The ship carries „Kalibr“ and „Oniks“ cruise missiles.

Ust-Luga is one of Russia’s key ports on the Baltic Sea. For now, there is no independent confirmation of all reports about the losses suffered by Russian aviation, including the MiG-31 and the fate of its crew.

Sources: unian.net