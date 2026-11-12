In Romania: Outrage over a Negative Campaign in Germany

Migration into Germany’s social welfare system has long been a subject of discussion. In recent years, German politicians have repeatedly accused Romanian, as well as Bulgarian, citizens of abusing the German social welfare system – sometimes openly, sometimes without naming them specifically.

At present, Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Alice Weidel and founder of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) Sahra Wagenknecht are stirring up anti-Romanian sentiment in Germany. On October 28, Alice Weidel wrote on the X platform: “Child benefits, social assistance, medical services: more and more migrants from Romania are plundering our German social welfare system.”

Two days later, Sahra Wagenknecht told the Berliner Zeitung: “Politicians must start thinking more about children from Germany again than about children from Romania. There can be no child benefits for children who do not live in Germany.”

A Biased Television Report

The statements by the two politicians were prompted by a television documentary broadcast by public broadcaster MDR, which contained allegations that Romanian citizens living in Magdeburg were abusing the social welfare system. The film, entitled “Poverty Migration in the EU: The Welfare State at a Dead End,” is extremely tendentiously composed: for example, it shows footage from Romania of luxury limousines and homes resembling palaces. But there is no evidence that the Romanians shown alongside these cars and palaces had illegally received German social benefits. On the other hand, only passing mention is made of the fact that because of the inflated rents.

Weidel’s statement in particular provoked sharp criticism both in Romania and among Romanians in Germany. In Romania, the leaders of the leading parliamentary parties, as well as the Foreign Ministry, protested. They demanded an apology from Weidel, whose statement was described as “unacceptable.” Even politicians from the right-wing nationalist, pro-Russian Alliance for the Union of Romanians, which is affiliated with the AfD, called Weidel’s words “untrue and unfair.” In Germany, 22 Romanian organizations and initiatives issued a statement protesting the remarks by Weidel and Wagenknecht.

“Cheap Provocation”

The first Romanian politician to protest Weidel’s words last week was Dominic Fritz, leader of the liberal-conservative Save Romania Union and former mayor of Timișoara. In a video, he accused Weidel of “cheap provocation” against Romanians and called on her to apologize. The video immediately went viral.