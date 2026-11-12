Historic U.S. Upset: Democrat Defeats Republicans in Trump Stronghold

Democrat Scott Colom won the U.S. Senate election in Mississippi after an extremely close race against incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. His victory ends a Republican winning streak that began in 1982 and makes him the first Black senator elected from the Southern state in more than 140 years.

Colom received 49.2% of the vote, compared with 48.7% for Hyde-Smith, while an independent candidate received 2.1%. The difference between the two main contenders was 4,585 votes. The result was described as one of the most unexpected upsets of the midterm elections, as Mississippi is among the most strongly Republican-leaning states in the U.S.

Hyde-Smith Concedes Defeat

Cindy Hyde-Smith, who has been a senator since 2018, conceded defeat in a video posted on the social network X. “Although this is not the result we worked for or hoped for, I respect the decision of Mississippi voters,” she said. Hyde-Smith congratulated Colom and wished him success in carrying out the “enormous responsibility” of representing the state.

Colom is 43 years old and serves as a district attorney. During his campaign, he visited all 82 counties in Mississippi. The candidate capitalized on voters’ dissatisfaction with issues such as the economy, tariffs and the war with Iran, while criticizing Hyde-Smith’s support for President Donald Trump’s policies.

Democrats Expand Their Majority

Colom’s victory increases the number of Democrats in the 100-member Senate to 55. Republicans hold 44 seats, while one Senate race in Alaska remains undecided. Democrats are also taking control of the House of Representatives after winning several seats in states long considered safe Republican strongholds.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer described the result as proof that “blue Mississippi” now exists. At the headquarters of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Jackson, the announcement of the victory was greeted with applause. The organization’s chairman, Leon Russell, said the result was achieved through extensive organizing, particularly among the Black community.

Sources: bbc.com, rte.ie, nbcphiladelphia.com