Full reunification of Taiwan with China must be achieved and “will certainly be achieved,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said. In his remarks in Beijing, he stressed that “the course of history cannot be stopped,” Reuters reported.

Xi described resolving the Taiwan issue as an “unshakable historic mission” of the Communist Party of China. He said that China remains committed to peaceful reunification and the “one country, two systems” model, adding that Beijing is ready for dialogue with Taiwan on the basis of the one-China principle.

Beijing insists on peaceful reunification

In his speech, Xi did not mention the possibility of using force. He called on all Chinese people, including the residents of Taiwan, to join forces against those supporting the island’s independence and to work toward the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

China regards democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taipei categorically rejects this position. Beijing has repeatedly offered the island a model of autonomy based on the “one country, two systems” formula. None of Taiwan’s major political parties supports this model.

The Taiwanese government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The dispute over Sun Yat-sen’s legacy

Xi’s remarks were made on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen’s birth. He was one of the leaders of the 1911 uprising that ended centuries of rule by Chinese emperors.

Beijing portrays Sun as a great national hero and patriot, as well as a forerunner of the 1949 communist revolution. After the communists’ victory, the government of the Republic of China withdrew to Taiwan, where it remains to this day.

In October, Taiwanese authorities called on their citizens not to participate in events organized by China to mark the anniversary. According to Taipei, Beijing presents a distorted image of Sun Yat-sen and his legacy.

In Taiwan, Sun is officially honored as the “father of the nation,” and his portrait is displayed in the presidential office.

Sources: bta.bg