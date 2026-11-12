Deadly Shooting in Germany: One Killed and Another Injured After Café Dispute

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a café in the center of the German city of Mannheim. According to initial information, the incident occurred in the evening after an argument broke out between several people at the establishment.

During the altercation, one of the participants opened fire with a firearm. One of the victims died, while the other sustained injuries.

Suspect Fled on Foot

After the shooting, the suspect left the café and fled on foot. Police found him a short time later.

During the operation to detain him, police officers fired shots. The suspect was detained, and both he and the injured person received medical assistance.

Police have not provided information about the severity of their injuries. No further details have been reported about the reasons for the argument, the identities of those involved or the weapon used. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources: bta.bg