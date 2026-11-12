New Attack in the Black Sea: Russian Strike on a Cargo Ship

Russia has struck a cargo ship sailing towards a port in Ukraine’s Odesa region, the Russian Ministry of Defence said. The information was reported by Reuters and TASS.

The ministry in Moscow also reported that energy facilities in Ukraine, as well as ammunition depots in Kyiv and the capital’s surrounding areas, had been hit.

The report did not specify the ship’s name, its flag, the type of cargo or the extent of the damage. There was also no information about any casualties or injuries among the crew. Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed Russia’s claim about the strike.

Odesa Region Is an Important Area for the Bulgarian Community

Odesa Region is one of the areas of Ukraine with the largest Bulgarian population. More than 150,000 Bulgarians live there, making them the country’s third-largest ethnic community, according to the latest official census.

Between 50,000 and 60,000 Bulgarians live in the city of Odesa itself. Larger compact Bulgarian communities can be found in the Bolhrad, Izmail and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts.

Sources: bta.bg