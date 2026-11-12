The End of American Dominance? Europe Seeks an Alternative to HIMARS

Slovenia is reportedly exploring the possibility of acquiring the German MARS 3 multiple-launch rocket system, also known as EuroPULS. The possible purchase could be carried out through a joint deal with Germany, but so far there is no confirmed contract or official announcement that Ljubljana has selected this particular system.

The assumption is linked to a meeting between German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and his Slovenian counterpart Valentin Hajdinjak on November 3. Following the talks, Pistorius said: “There is also a great deal of potential for further cooperation. We are holding talks on these issues as well. I will mention, for example, anti-tank mines, artillery systems and, last but not least, drones.” The German Defence Ministry did not specify which artillery systems had been discussed.

Previous Deals Point to a Joint Purchase

Interest in MARS 3 is linked to Slovenia’s previous arms contracts. In the summer of 2025, the country ordered French 155mm CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, and in January 2024 it acquired its first battery of the IRIS-T SLM air-defence system.

In July 2025, Slovenia ordered two more IRIS-T SLM batteries through Germany’s military procurement agency and Diehl Defence. The mechanism allows partner countries to benefit from German contracts and common terms for delivery, training and maintenance.

This experience is one of the reasons why it is believed that Ljubljana could join the planned German MARS 3 programme. According to the German publication Hartpunkt, Berlin is preparing a framework agreement with KNDS Deutschland for several hundred systems, some of which could be intended for allied countries under the same conditions.

What Is the MARS 3?

MARS 3 is a European version of the Israeli PULS multiple-launch rocket system. The system was developed for the European market by KNDS Deutschland and Elbit Systems and is intended to compete with the American M142 HIMARS. The manufacturer states that the munitions used have a range of up to 300 kilometres, that the system can be mounted on various wheeled and tracked platforms, and that it features automated reloading.

The system is designed to use various rockets and munitions rather than just a single type of munition. One possible integration is the NSM anti-ship missile, which expands its use beyond strikes against ground targets. KNDS presents MARS 3 as a European system with a planned production base for launchers and munitions.

The Multiple-Launch Rocket System Market Is Expanding

Germany plans to acquire up to 300 MARS 3 systems, 150 of which are intended for the Bundeswehr, while the remainder could be offered to foreign buyers. Bulgaria has also been named among the system’s potential customers.

PULS systems are already in service in the Netherlands, Denmark and Serbia, while Greece is awaiting deliveries. At the same time, Norway chose the South Korean K239 Chunmoo over HIMARS. The reasons cited include its range of up to 500 kilometres and the possibility of receiving the systems more quickly.

For Slovenia, the next step would be a specific decision on the type of system and the parameters of any potential order. Until such a decision is made, MARS 3 remains a likely but unconfirmed option for modernising Slovenia’s rocket artillery.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, hartpunkt.de