Russian Colonel Killed in Car Explosion in St. Petersburg

A colonel was killed in a car explosion in Shushary, a district of St. Petersburg. The blast occurred on Kolpinskoye Highway as the serviceman was leaving a courtyard in his car.

According to „Fontanka“, the explosive device had been attached underneath the vehicle. It detonated as he was leaving the courtyard, and the colonel was killed on the spot. According to уточнени данни, he was alone in the car.

It was initially reported that a family member had been with the serviceman and had survived but was injured. This information was later corrected. Cameras captured the man leaving his home alone, getting into the car and driving away. Video footage also recorded the moment of the explosion.

The area has been cordoned off, special services personnel are working at the scene, and traffic on Kolpinskoye Highway has been restricted. Authorities are searching for a person who may be linked to the placement of the homemade explosive device. There has been no official report of an arrest or of a suspected perpetrator.

Second Vehicle Blown Up on the Same Highway

On August 27, a car carrying a serviceman and his wife was blown up on Kolpinskoye Highway. The serviceman was killed, while the woman survived. In that case too, the explosive device had been placed underneath the car.

At the time, „Fontanka“ reported, citing its sources, that a 24-year-old Russian woman was suspected of placing the device. According to the report, she left for Turkey after the explosion. Law enforcement authorities have not officially commented on the progress of the investigation.

There is currently no official confirmation as to whether the two explosions are connected. No information has been released about the motives or the identity of the person who placed the device in the latest incident.

Sources: meduza.io, fontanka.ru