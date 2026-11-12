European Parliament prepares historic decision: Russia’s actions against Ukrainian children to be recognized as genocide

The European Parliament discussed Russia’s actions toward Ukrainian children, and a vote on a resolution on the issue is scheduled for November 12. The document could define the deportation, militarization and erasure of the identity of Ukrainian children as actions corresponding to the legal definition of genocide.

The intention was announced by Olena Kondratiuk, deputy speaker of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, who took part in the debates in Brussels. “The European Parliament intends to declare that Russia’s actions toward Ukrainian children correspond to the legal definition of genocide and to call on EU countries to officially recognize them as such,” she said.

The procedure has been registered as a resolution on a topical issue under reference number 2026/2947(RSP). According to the European Parliament’s Legislative Observatory, it is still at the stage of “awaiting debate and vote,” with the vote scheduled for November 12. Six political groups have submitted their own draft resolutions. )

More than 20,000 children have been illegally transferred

According to data presented by Kondratiuk, 20,651 Ukrainian children have been deported or illegally transferred by Russia. She also said that 1.6 million children are under constant pressure in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, while 2,789 children have been returned.

The debates were organized through a joint initiative by Kondratiuk and European Parliament Vice-President Ewa Kopacz. For the first time, the main focus has been placed not only on the children who were abducted and taken to Russia, but also on those living in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Focus on militarization and identity

The issue also concerns the systematic militarization and indoctrination of Ukrainian children. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, said at the opening of the debates that there was extensive evidence of an organized Russian campaign to deport, militarize and erase the identity of children. In her words, this provides grounds to speak of a crime against humanity.

A 2026 OSCE report also describes the forced transfer, identity change, indoctrination and militarization of Ukrainian children. The organization states that more than 1.5 million children in the occupied territories are exposed to propaganda and restrictions on their rights.

Ewa Kopacz said that Russia separates Ukrainian children from their families, subjects them to forced adoption, takes away their identities and forbids them from speaking Ukrainian.

Kondratiuk called for the sanctions against all organizations and individuals linked to crimes against Ukrainian children to be strengthened and harmonized. The adoption of the resolution would be a political act by the European Parliament, while subsequent sanctions and other decisions would depend on the member states and the institutions of the European Union.

Sources: obozrevatel.com