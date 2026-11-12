Russia reports massive strikes on Ukrainian military plants

Russia’s Ministry of Defence reported massive strikes on Ukrainian military plants overnight. According to the ministry, a missile production plant in Kyiv, a drone assembly facility and a missile fuel production plant in Kyiv region were hit.

Russia also claimed that electrical substations in Zhytomyr region had been attacked. Ukrainian authorities reported damage to energy and civilian infrastructure in the northwestern Rivne region.

Woman killed in strike on residential building

Explosions were heard in Kyiv in the early hours of the day. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, said that a drone had struck a nine-storey residential building in the Solomianskyi district and caused a fire.

“According to preliminary information, one woman was killed and five people were injured,” Vitaliy Klitschko said.

The information provided contained no further details about the condition of the injured or the extent of the damage to the building.

Russia also reports drones shot down near Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that Russian air defences had shot down five Ukrainian drones heading towards the Russian capital overnight.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said that a total of 71 Ukrainian drones had been shot down over Russian territory overnight. The statement did not specify in which regions the aircraft had been destroyed.

Ukraine has not confirmed Russia’s claims that military plants were hit. The material provided contained no information about damage to Russian sites or casualties in the reported attacks on Moscow.

Sources: bta.bg