Turkey Takes Step Towards New NPP: Signs Agreement with Canadian Company

Turkey has signed an agreement with Canadian company “AtkinsRéalis” to study the possibility of building a new nuclear power plant with six reactors and a capacity of 4.5 gigawatts. The document was signed by subsidiary “Candu Energy” and Turkish state-owned company TUNAS on the sidelines of the UN climate conference COP31 in Antalya.

The agreement provides for the preparation of a feasibility study, as well as front-end engineering and design (FEED) work. The feasibility study is to be completed by the end of 2027, while the engineering phase is planned to be completed in 2028. A final investment decision is then expected to be made.

Six reactors with a capacity of 4.5 gigawatts are being discussed

Joe St Julian, president of nuclear projects at “AtkinsRéalis”, told Reuters that Turkey and the Canadian company are discussing a project for a plant with six reactors. According to him, the total planned capacity is 4.5 gigawatts.

St Julian also said that the two sides had agreed on a roadmap for financing the project. This means that preparations for the financial model are being added to the technical studies, but the agreement itself does not constitute a final decision to proceed with construction.

The new plant is part of Ankara’s broader plans to expand nuclear energy. Turkey is already building the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Mersin province, with four reactors and a planned capacity of 4.8 gigawatts. The project is being implemented by Russian company “Rosatom”.

Decision on Sinop or Thrace expected in 2027

Turkey is holding talks on a second nuclear power plant with Canada, South Korea, Russia, Japan and China. Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that in 2027 the country expects a decision on the construction of new capacity in Sinop or in the Turkish part of Thrace.

According to the national energy plan presented, the goal is for Turkey’s nuclear capacity to reach 10 gigawatts by 2040 and provide 11 percent of electricity consumption. During his visit to Istanbul on 22 October, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed “AtkinsRéalis”’ interest in building a second Turkish nuclear power plant.

The Canadian company’s Chief Executive Officer Ian Edwards identified Sinop as a possible location. However, a site will be selected only after the technical and financial assessments have been completed.

Sources: bta.bg, aa.com.tr