Zelensky warns: serious Starshield outages affect the entire front in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported significant disruptions in the operation of the Starshield satellite communications system along the entire front line and in the parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia. According to him, Ukrainian military units have been recording the problems for several days.

“This helps the Russians kill more Ukrainians and carry out more accurate strikes on Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote in a post on the social network “X.” Information about his statement was reported by Reuters.

Restriction at speeds above 161 km/h

According to Zelensky, systematic restrictions prevent the use of Starshield at speeds above 161 kilometers per hour. This affects the operation of Ukrainian interceptors, which must reach high speeds in order to intercept and destroy Russian aerial targets.

The Ukrainian president said that because of the restrictions, the interceptors cannot reach the required speed. He added that there have been cases in which Russian drones reached their targets.

Kyiv seeks explanation from the US

Starshield is the military version of Starlink - the satellite communications system of the US company SpaceX, designed for defense and national security needs.

Zelensky said that the Ukrainian side was trying to clarify the reasons for the restrictions with the US side. His statement did not specify whether the problems were related to a technical failure, a change in the system's settings, or another decision.

Sources: bta.bg