Did Putin attack Ukraine because of an unanswered letter from Biden? Scandalous claim from Abu Dhabi

Russian negotiators stated during a meeting in Abu Dhabi that Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine after failing to receive a response from then-US President Joe Biden to a letter sent in 2021. The claim was cited by Axios, which referred to two sources familiar with the talks.

According to the version presented by the Russian side, Putin described his security concerns in the region in the letter. No response from Biden followed. No additional details have been made public about the letter itself or the way in which Russian representatives linked the lack of a response to the decision to start the war.

US asked Moscow for a new proposal

American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner told the Russian delegation that the world had changed significantly since 2021. They proposed that Moscow draw up a new proposal for a future security agreement in Europe.

The document should include Russia’s concerns and demands, but also specific “symmetrical steps” that Russia is prepared to take to reduce tensions. Moscow is also expected to provide European countries with assurances that it will not launch attacks in the future.

“We told the Russians that they have their wants and fears, but they need to offer different options for de-escalation and other proposals if they want Europe to be able to accept them in an appropriate manner,” Jared Kushner said.

Witkoff and Kushner also insisted that European representatives be given a place at future peace talks. According to Axios, Russia has so far been unwilling to allow European participants to join the discussions.

Further talks in Moscow

The meetings in Abu Dhabi were part of an attempt to resume negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with US mediation. Afterward, the American representatives traveled to Moscow, where they are due to discuss the proposed ideas with Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had refused to discuss a truce at sea and in the energy sector during the meetings in Abu Dhabi. He also expressed skepticism that the war could end by the end of 2026.

Sources: unian.net, axios.com