Hungary and the “mafia state”: What is Orbán’s brother involved in?

The Hungarian government of Péter Magyar calls its reform and restructuring programme “Operation Purgatory”. Through it, the cabinet aims to overcome the heavy legacy of Viktor Orbán’s long years in power, the newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) writes in connection with a current case. It concerns the 49-year-old brother of the former Hungarian prime minister – Áron, who was arrested earlier this week.

The charges against him are related to smuggling and human trafficking, violations of the visa regime, corruption and abuse of influence. At the heart of the case is a story whose main contours have been known for a year and a half. At that time, the online platform Telex published an extensive investigation into Áron Orbán, his dealings and associates, based in part on numerous data files and audio recordings provided to it. The NZZ now recalls the investigation in connection with his arrest.

It is alleged that Orbán’s brother, who is 14 years younger than the former prime minister, recruited workers from Vietnam and Nepal together with a dubious lawyer and another accomplice, using false information. According to reports, connections reaching all the way to the prime minister’s office, with branches in various ministries, state agencies and consulates, helped facilitate this activity, the Swiss newspaper recalls.