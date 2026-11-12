Putin sits down with the Americans: key talks on Ukraine begin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss issues related to resolving the conflict over Ukraine with US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. This was announced by the Russian head of state's aide, Yuri Ushakov.

Witkoff and Kushner have already held preliminary consultations with Ushakov, but no specific agreements emerged from them. “Nothing has been worked out at this point. The main meeting with the Russian president is now to follow,” Putin's aide said, as quoted by TASS.

After the talks in Abu Dhabi

The American representatives arrived in Moscow following two days of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, held on November 10 and 11. Witkoff and Kushner represented the American side in these contacts. After meeting with Putin, they plan to travel to Dublin, where they will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kushner said that the talks in Moscow would focus on the topics discussed in Abu Dhabi and on attempts to make further progress on issues on which there is still no agreement. According to information disseminated by Interfax, the meeting with Putin is scheduled for the first half of the day.

Unclear European involvement

Yuri Ushakov also commented on the possibility of the European Union joining the negotiating process. According to him, Brussels is facing difficulties in choosing a single representative to lead the talks, and it is also still unclear with whom exactly the European side intends to negotiate.

“It seems to me that it will indeed be difficult. For now, they cannot,” Ushakov said regarding the choice of a European negotiator.

He added that the issue of European involvement remains unresolved. At this stage, no specific results have been announced from the meeting between Putin, Witkoff and Kushner, nor has any agreement been reported.

Sources: tass.ru, interfax.ru