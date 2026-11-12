The serviceman killed today in a car explosion in St. Petersburg was a Russian Air Force officer

The Russian serviceman who was killed in a car explosion in St. Petersburg this morning was an Air Force officer, DPA reported, citing reports in Russian media and Telegram channels, BTA reported.

A statement by Russia’s Investigative Committee says only that the dead man was a serviceman and that a criminal case for murder has been opened.

When a serviceman loses his life under suspicious circumstances, Russian investigators usually do not disclose details about his rank or the military unit to which he belonged.

Some Russian and pro-Ukrainian Telegram channels have circulated information that the serviceman killed in St. Petersburg was an officer in the Russian Air Force.

According to the St. Petersburg news outlet „Fontanka.ru“ (Fontanka.ru), the man left his home, got into his car and set off for the countryside. The explosive device may have been detonated remotely.

Russian media note that in August there was a similar case involving a Russian serviceman who was killed in a car explosion while driving along the same highway.

Since the beginning of the war against Ukraine, a series of killings of Russian servicemen have been carried out on Russian territory, DPA notes.

Moscow usually describes these cases as terrorist attacks orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services, DPA notes.