EU preparing new drone protection: Brussels exploring cellular systems for detecting them

The European Commission has launched a study into the potential deployment of dual-use cellular systems for detecting drones. The call for expressions of interest is aimed at European Union member states and private businesses.

The initiative covers two main types of unmanned aircraft – those connected to public or private telecommunications networks and drones that do not use such a connection. For the first group, the use of artificial intelligence in detection and tracking is envisaged, while for the second, the use of cellular technologies to determine their location will be explored.

“This initiative will support the deployment of new capabilities in more comprehensive counter-drone systems,” the European Commission said. Data from the systems must be able to connect to command-and-control platforms, as well as to suitable countermeasures against unmanned aircraft. ([]())

Proposals can be national or cross-border

The Commission is seeking projects involving telecommunications providers, network operators and critical infrastructure operators. Both individual national proposals and cross-border consortia are eligible. Ukraine may also participate as part of a consortium.

The call is open from 11 November 2026 to 28 February 2027. Public authorities from interested countries may submit proposals of up to 15 pages.

Funding may follow the study

The European Commission links the initiative to growing risks to airports, critical infrastructure, border areas, transport hubs, public spaces and maritime security. The aim is to improve the detection, tracking and identification of drones, including through the use of 5G networks as an additional tool for monitoring airspace.

After assessing the submitted proposals, the Commission will explore the possibility of issuing an official call for funding to pilot the deployment of cellular capabilities for detecting and countering drones in the European Union.

Sources: bta.bg