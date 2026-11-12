Ukraine Has Hit All Five of Russia’s Largest Oil Refineries, General Staff Claims

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have hit Russia’s five largest oil refineries since October 30. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Facilities in Omsk, Kirishi, Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl were targeted.

According to the Ukrainian military command, the Novokuybyshevsk and Saratov oil refineries were also hit. The General Staff describes the actions as a systematic campaign against Russia’s oil refining industry, which supplies fuel to the army and generates revenue for the Russian state.

Fire at Russia’s largest refinery

On November 11, a fire broke out at the Omsk Oil Refinery following a strike by Ukrainian forces. The facility is located nearly 2,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border and is the most powerful oil refining facility in the Russian Federation.

The refinery has the capacity to process more than 21 million tonnes of crude oil annually, while its refining depth is around 99 percent. According to the General Staff, the facility also supplies fuel to the Russian armed forces.

Damage at “KINEF” and shutdown of the Saratov refinery

On the night of November 9, the “KINEF” refinery in Leningrad Region, known as “Kirishi Oil Refinery,” was hit. Its capacity is around 20 million tonnes of crude oil per year, accounting for more than 6 percent of all oil refining in Russia.

Ukraine’s General Staff reports that the strike damaged an atmospheric crude oil processing unit, a primary processing unit and two cooling units. The refinery produces various petroleum products, including fuel for the Russian army.

On November 7, the Saratov Oil Refinery was hit. Its annual capacity is around 7 million tonnes. The only primary processing unit, two hydrotreatment units, pipelines and a tank with a capacity of 10,000 cubic meters were damaged. A fire broke out in the tank, and operations at the facility were suspended after the attack.

“Distance no longer protects Russian facilities from Ukrainian strikes,” the Defense Forces said.

According to the General Staff, damage to primary processing units limits fuel production for the Russian army and reduces the revenues with which Russia finances the war. Ukraine says it will continue striking Russian oil refineries, citing its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Sources: war.obozrevatel.com, newsukraine.rbc.ua