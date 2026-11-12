Zelensky: Russia refused a mandate for de-escalation in the Black Sea

The Russian delegation did not have a mandate to discuss de-escalation in the Black Sea or an end to strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. According to him, this became clear during the two-day talks in Abu Dhabi between Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

“Unfortunately, yesterday the Russians said that they did not have a mandate to discuss measures that could limit the horrors of this war – despite our latest attempt to achieve de-escalation in the Black Sea and an end to strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Instead, our delegation was told that the Russian leader was angry and wanted the strikes to continue,” Zelensky told participants at the ninth meeting of the European Political Community in Dublin.

The talks in Abu Dhabi took place on November 10 and 11 with the mediation of the United States. The Ukrainian side identified the protection of energy infrastructure, the restoration of safe shipping in the Black Sea and the expansion of exchanges of prisoners of war as its main topics.

No ceasefire agreement announced

The discussions also included security guarantees for Ukraine and preparations for a possible meeting between the leaders of Russia, Ukraine and the United States. However, after the meetings ended, no agreement was announced on halting strikes on energy facilities or on de-escalation in the Black Sea.

Zelensky’s statement on Russia’s position is a Ukrainian assessment of the course of the talks. No publicly confirmed Russian version of the claim that the delegation did not have a mandate on these issues was presented in the available reports on the discussions.

Next talks to take place in Moscow and Dublin

After the talks in Abu Dhabi, U.S. President’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were expected to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Zelensky said he expected them to convey Russia’s position on the proposals for an energy ceasefire and an end to hostilities in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian president added that he was counting on a meeting with the American representatives in Dublin after their talks with the Russian leader. The European Political Community discussed the war in Ukraine and European security at its meeting on November 12.

Sources: apnews.com, aa.com.tr, rferl.org