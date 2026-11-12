Russian drone strikes bus near Zaporizhzhia, three women injured

A Russian drone attacked a scheduled bus in the Zaporizhzhia district, injuring three women. One of the injured women is in serious condition, said Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

According to him, approximately 12-15 people were on the bus. “Three women were injured, one of them is in serious condition,” Semikin said.

The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance. At the time of publication, there were no reports of other casualties or deaths in the attack.

Sources: pravda.com.ua