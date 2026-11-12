Merz insists: Aid for Ukraine is a common EU task

Financial support for Ukraine is a common task for all European Union member states and must be included in negotiations on the bloc’s long-term budget. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this upon his arrival for the meeting of the European Political Community in Dublin.

“First, we must overcome the funding shortfall for 2027. Then we will have to discuss the overall financial framework, starting in 2028. These will be complex negotiations, but I believe we have a good chance of concluding them by the end of the year,” Merz said.

The German chancellor described continued financial support for Kyiv as a “common European task.” He said that among his main priorities were ensuring a stable EU budget and maintaining joint assistance for Ukraine.

The shortfall for 2027 is around €70 billion

According to published estimates, Ukraine will need around €70 billion in additional funding in 2027. The European Union is expected to provide approximately €45 billion of this amount.

At the end of last year, EU countries agreed on a €90 billion loan for Ukraine for 2026 and 2027. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic did not join the scheme and are not expected to participate in any potential additional funding. Bulgaria has also signaled that it will not take on new financial commitments, Euronews reported.

Merz insists that the new decision should be based on the participation of all member states. In a letter to European Council President António Costa, the German chancellor said that all EU countries must contribute to closing the shortfall in funding for Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Funding will be part of the budget negotiations

Berlin’s position is that support for Ukraine cannot be separated from negotiations on the EU’s next multiannual financial framework, which will begin in 2028. Merz warned that Germany would not support a budget that does not guarantee a common European approach to financing Kyiv.

The issue will be discussed during the meetings in Dublin. On Thursday, the meeting of the European Political Community is being held with the participation of around 50 European countries, while an informal meeting of the leaders of the 27 EU countries is scheduled for Friday. A separate meeting on Ukraine’s financial needs and the bloc’s budget is planned for November 26 and 27 in Brussels.

European leaders must reach a political agreement that guarantees funding for Ukraine in 2027 and determines its place in the EU’s next long-term budget.

Sources: marketscreener.com, euronews.com, apnews.com