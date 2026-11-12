Merz: Russia is ready to accept Europe’s participation in the negotiations

Russia appears increasingly willing to accept European participation in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this in Dublin during a meeting of the European Political Community.

“This is first and foremost good news. We will have to see whether it continues. That will depend to a large extent on the talks over the coming days,” Merz said.

According to him, there is a willingness on the Russian side to acknowledge that negotiations on Ukraine cannot be conducted without Europe’s participation. The chancellor did not present this as a definitively agreed change, however, but as a signal whose durability will be tested in the next stage of the diplomatic process.

Moscow had so far insisted on a trilateral format

Until now, Russia has preferred talks to be held between Moscow, Kyiv and Washington. During previous discussions, the Russian side opposed direct European participation in the main negotiating format, but allowed for the possibility of European Union representatives joining at a later stage.

On November 10 and 11, meetings between Russian and Ukrainian representatives were held in Abu Dhabi with the mediation of the United States. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner discussed with Moscow the possibility of European representatives taking part in the next round of talks. Washington also raised the issue of a broader framework for Europe’s future security.

Europe insists on a role in determining the guarantees

Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, NATO, the European Union and Ukraine are participating in consultations surrounding the peace process. European countries are discussing security guarantees for Kyiv and the future security architecture of the continent.

These talks are separate from the main negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States. American representatives say that Europe must be included if the aim is to reach a lasting agreement, as European countries will play a role both in providing security guarantees and in rebuilding Ukraine.

So far, there has been no confirmation of an agreement on the key points of contention. Russia continues to reject an unconditional ceasefire and insists that Ukraine give up territories that Moscow claims to control. Kyiv, for its part, insists on genuine security guarantees and the participation of European countries in drafting any future agreement.

Sources: devdiscourse.com, apnews.com, axios.com