Rama: There will be no NATO summit in 2027

The planned NATO summit will not take place in 2027, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said in Dublin. He spoke to journalists upon his arrival for the ninth summit of the European Political Community.

Albania remains the planned host of the Alliance’s next forum, but member states have still not reached an agreement on exactly when it should take place.

„It will definitely not take place in 2027. But if there is a summit in 2028, it will be held in Tirana. Everything else that is being discussed is nonsense,“ Rama said.

The Albanian prime minister also rejected claims that the summit could be organized online or that hosting duties could be transferred to another country. According to him, the only issue that remains to be clarified is when it will be held.

How the change came about

In June 2025, Albania was named as the host of the 2027 NATO summit. This was supposed to be the country’s first time hosting such an Alliance forum. In July 2026, Rama once again confirmed that after the summit in Ankara, the next forum would be held in Tirana.

The new position means that the initially planned schedule has been postponed. According to Rama, if the summit is scheduled for 2028, Albania will retain the hosting rights, and Tirana will be the venue.

Albania already has experience organizing international political forums. In May 2025, Tirana hosted the summit of the European Political Community. The country is also home to NATO’s air base in Kuçova, which opened in March 2024.

Sources: balkanweb.com, aftonbladet.se, rtsh.al