EP: EU should also sanction those behind the abduction of children

The European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on Russia to immediately and unconditionally return the Ukrainian children deported or forcibly transferred during the war. The document also draws attention to the countries that, according to MEP Thijs Reuten, are assisting this system, including Belarus and North Korea.

“The inclusion of North Korea in the European Parliament’s resolution in the context of the abduction of Ukrainian children is a new development, while Belarus had already been mentioned before. This time, the resolution also addresses North Korea, as its representatives are part of the system facilitating the illegal transfer of children from the territories occupied by Russia,” Reuten said in an interview with “European Pravda”.

According to him, European Union sanctions should not be limited to Russia’s top political leadership. They should also target officials, organisations and other participants who directly carry out or assist with the deportation, alteration of the children’s identities and ideological indoctrination.

North Korean camp already under sanctions

Data presented by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas indicate that more than 20,500 Ukrainian children have been illegally deported or forcibly transferred. By November, 2,790 children had returned, including 13 in the week before the debate in the European Parliament.

In September, the EU imposed sanctions on another 10 individuals and 17 organisations for their involvement in the illegal transfer, deportation and assimilation of Ukrainian children. Among the sanctioned entities is the international children’s camp “Songdowon” in North Korea, which, according to the Council of the EU, participated in programmes for children from the occupied Ukrainian territories in coordination with Russia.

In the resolution, the European Parliament condemns the illegal adoption, forced Russification, ideological indoctrination and militarisation of Ukrainian children. MEPs call for international access to the places where they are being held, as well as for the children to be able to maintain safe contact with their parents, relatives or legal guardians.

Belarus has also been cited in previous documents

Belarus had already been included in previous European Parliament positions because of the transfer of Ukrainian children to camps in Belarusian territory. In a 2025 resolution, lawmakers condemned the relocation of thousands of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to camps in Belarus, where, according to the document, they were subjected to Russification and ideological indoctrination.

Reuten insists that responsibility should extend to all levels of the system. “If we sanction only those at the top, we leave without consequences the people who organise, facilitate and carry out these actions on a daily basis,” the MEP said.

The European Parliament also supported the continuation of international efforts to establish the identities and whereabouts of the children. The International Criminal Court has already issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova over the alleged illegal deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua, 2eu.brussels