November 16, 1918: Hungary Becomes a Republic after the Dissolution of the Empire with Austria

On November 16, 1918, Hungary was proclaimed an independent and sovereign people's republic. This happened days after the dissolution of the Austro-Hungarian Monarchy and marked the beginning of a brief republican period that ended on March 21, 1919, with the proclamation of the Hungarian Soviet Republic.

The date November 3, 1918, is associated with the armistice between Austria-Hungary and the Entente on the Italian Front, but at that time Hungary had not yet been declared a republic. The Hungarian parliament itself had already voted to terminate the union with Austria on October 17, when the defeat of the Central Powers and the collapse of the empire became inevitable.

The Chrysanthemum Revolution

In Budapest, discontent with the war, economic devastation and the political system grew into mass demonstrations, strikes and riots at the end of October. The movement went down in history as the Chrysanthemum Revolution because soldiers and civilians wore white autumn flowers as a symbol of change.

The Hungarian National Council was established on October 24, 1918, by representatives of Mihály Károlyi's Party of Independence and the “48s,” Oszkár Jászi's Radical Party and the Social Democratic Party. Its program included immediate peace, the country's independence, universal suffrage, freedom of the press and recognition of the rights of nationalities.

On October 31, Archduke Joseph, the representative of King Charles IV in Hungary, appointed Károlyi prime minister. During the night, soldiers, police officers and demonstrators took control of key public buildings in the capital. The newly formed government still took its oath before the king, showing that the transition to a republic was not completed immediately.

The Proclamation of the Republic

The decisive moment came after Charles IV's declaration on November 13 that he was withdrawing from participation in the administration of Hungarian state affairs. On November 16, the House of Representatives dissolved itself, and the expanded National Council convened in the parliament building.

The council's chairman, János Hock, proposed changing the form of government. The first People's Resolution was then read out, declaring:

“Hungary is an independent and sovereign people's republic.”

State power was temporarily entrusted to Károlyi's government until a constituent national assembly could be convened. Universal, secret, equal and direct suffrage was provided for, including for women, as well as freedom of the press, association and assembly.

The Brief Republican Period

The new state failed to stabilize its borders and political life amid post-war devastation, territorial disputes and social tensions. On March 21, 1919, Social Democrats and Communists seized power, and Béla Kun and his allies proclaimed the Hungarian Soviet Republic. It lasted until August 1, 1919, when it was overthrown following military and political pressure on the country.

Sources: encyclopedia.com, history.state.gov