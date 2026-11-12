Kaja Kallas: I can represent Europe in negotiations on Ukraine

Kaja Kallas said she could represent Europe in future negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy made the statement in Dublin, where the meeting of the European Political Community is taking place.

Kallas noted that the issue of European representatives had already been discussed in 2024, when the leaders of the European Union were appointing people to key positions in the bloc’s institutions.

“When it comes to European security, the treaties are very, very specific: it is António Costa, as well as the High Representative and Vice-President of the Commission, who represent Europe on security matters,” Kallas said.

In this way, she identified both European Council President António Costa and herself as the EU’s institutional representatives on issues related to European security. Kallas уточнила, however, that European leaders could choose a different approach and reopen discussions on who should participate in the negotiations and with what mandate. In her words, such a process is “always difficult”.

The dispute over Europe’s place at the table

The debate intensified after the talks between Russia and Ukraine mediated by the United States in Abu Dhabi. US envoy Jared Kushner said that Europe must find a way to be included in the negotiating format, and also called on Europeans to designate one person to speak on their behalf.

European governments insist that future agreements on the security of the continent cannot be reached without their participation. At the same time, EU member states have not reached a final agreement on whether Europe should be represented by a special envoy, by the presidents of the European institutions, or by a broader team.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal has already said that Costa and Kallas are Europe’s natural representatives, as they are directly linked to the institutions of the European Union.

So far, no official decision has been announced for Kaja Kallas and António Costa to be given a mandate to participate in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The meeting in Dublin is taking place against the backdrop of ongoing discussions about Europe’s role and the future security architecture of the continent.

Sources: interfax.com.ua, apnews.com, afp.com