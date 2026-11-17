On November 17, 1969, preliminary talks between the US and USSR on limiting strategic arms began in Helsinki. The discussions were the first official step toward agreements aimed at restricting the development of intercontinental missiles, submarine-launched missiles and other strategic delivery systems.

The US delegation was led by Gerard Smith, director of the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency, while the Soviet delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Semyonov. The first round ended on December 22, 1969, after which the main talks continued in Vienna and Helsinki. At the outset, Semyonov summed up the logic of the negotiations by saying that the two countries had “more than enough weapons to cause a catastrophe for humanity.”

SALT I imposes the first restrictions

After two and a half years of negotiations, US President Richard Nixon and Leonid Brezhnev, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU, signed in Moscow on May 26, 1972, the Interim Agreement on Certain Measures with Respect to the Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, known as SALT I.

The agreement entered into force on October 3, 1972, and was set to remain in effect for five years. It did not provide for a complete reduction of nuclear arsenals, but froze certain levels of strategic delivery systems and limited the expansion of some systems. For the first time during the Cold War, the US and USSR accepted official limits on the number of strategic nuclear missiles.

In Moscow, the two countries also signed the Treaty on the Limitation of Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems, known as the ABM Treaty. It restricted missile defense because Washington and Moscow agreed that the unlimited development of such systems could encourage a further buildup of offensive nuclear forces.

SALT II remains unratified

The second round of negotiations began in November 1972. This time, the goal was to impose broader limits on strategic delivery systems and new technologies, including missiles with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles, which allow a single missile to strike several targets.

On June 18, 1979, President Jimmy Carter and Leonid Brezhnev signed SALT II in Vienna. The treaty set a total ceiling of 2,250 strategic delivery systems for each country and introduced restrictions on the deployment of new systems. Carter submitted it to the US Senate for ratification on June 22, 1979.

However, the process was interrupted following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in December 1979. On January 3, 1980, Carter asked the Senate not to consider the treaty, and SALT II was never ratified. Nevertheless, both countries stated that they would observe its limits until the agreed term expired at the end of 1985.

Sources: history.com, apnews.com