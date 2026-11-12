Trump: The US No Longer Needs a Deal with Iran

US President Donald Trump said Washington no longer needs an agreement with Iran and asked Vice President JD Vance to direct his “full attention” to alleged corruption and crime in cities and states governed by Democrats.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days are long gone,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He also said that the United States has access to hundreds of billions of dollars in Iranian funds and controls the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump provided no details about his claims regarding the financial assets and control of the strategic waterway. The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for transporting oil and natural gas from the Persian Gulf.

Vance shifts focus after election defeat

In the same post, Trump asked Vance to address what the president described as “massive corruption and crime” in Democrat-run cities and states. According to him, “the budget can quickly be balanced” by cracking down on this activity.

The statement comes after Vance publicly distanced himself from Trump’s position on the war with Iran. Following the Republicans’ heavy loss in the midterm elections, the vice president said the conflict had contributed to the electoral defeat and questioned whether its cost had been worth it.

The Associated Press reported that Vance had described his earlier recommendation to end the war as “the right one.” According to the agency, approximately one-third of voters identified the war with Iran as an important factor in their vote, while about half cited the cost of living or corruption as more significant.

Sources: marketscreener.com, apnews.com, axios.com