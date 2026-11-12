Washington shooter dead, five people shot

Five people were shot in Washington’s Logan Circle neighborhood, one of whom died, acting Metropolitan Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll said. The suspect barricaded himself inside a nearby residential building and later shot himself. His death was confirmed by a law enforcement official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation.

The shooting began at around 8:00 a.m. local time in the area of 15th and „P“ streets, approximately 1.6 kilometers north of the White House. According to police, one of the victims was shot inside a fitness center, while the suspect also fired shots outside the building. Another person was shot in a parking garage elevator before the man took refuge on a high floor of a residential building.

„We have an idea of who he is. We believe he had some kind of conflict with the management of the residential complex,“ Carroll said at a news conference. He said the suspect was a white man but provided no other information about his identity. It was also not specified what condition he was in after shooting himself before his death was confirmed.

Police and federal agencies cordoned off the area

Special police unit teams were dispatched after reports of the shooting in Logan Circle. Part of 15th Street was closed, and authorities urged residents to avoid the area. Nearby schools were placed on lockdown, with students and staff temporarily barred from leaving the buildings.

Federal agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI, are also involved in the investigation. Police are examining the motives behind the attack, including the conflict with the building’s management mentioned by Carroll. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the White House was informed after the crisis had ended.

Sources: apnews.com, nbcwashington.com, marketscreener.com