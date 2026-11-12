EC preparing funding for Ukraine and 22nd package of sanctions against Moscow

The European Commission will present a proposal to cover Ukraine’s financial needs in 2027, as well as the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, before the meeting of the European Council on November 26 and 27. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this in Dublin, where a meeting of the European Political Community is taking place.

“We are preparing the 22nd package of sanctions. As a Commission, we are also preparing a proposal on how to cover Ukraine’s financial needs for 2027,” von der Leyen said.

Ukraine’s shortfall is around €70 billion

At the upcoming meeting of the European Council, leaders will discuss Ukraine’s urgent financial needs for next year based on the Commission’s proposal. According to European Pravda, the funding shortfall for Ukraine in 2027 is around €70 billion, while the European Union is discussing an option to provide approximately €45 billion.

The issue is part of broader negotiations on the EU’s financial framework for the 2028–2034 period. European Council President António Costa said that the special meeting in Brussels on November 26 and 27 would focus both on the Union’s next long-term budget and on Ukraine’s financial needs.

Details of the sanctions are still unavailable

Von der Leyen confirmed that the 22nd sanctions package would be ready in time for the meeting of European leaders. So far, however, neither its final scope nor the specific Russian companies, sectors or individuals that will be affected have been announced.

Earlier, the European Commission and the EU’s diplomatic service began preparing the new restrictions. According to European Pravda, additional sanctions lists targeting Russian oil-processing companies and entities linked to the so-called shadow fleet are being prepared separately, but this does not constitute the final list of measures in the 22nd package.

At the meeting in Dublin, European leaders are also discussing continued support for Ukraine amid the war. The next key decision is expected at the meeting of the European Council in Brussels on November 26 and 27.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua, apnews.com