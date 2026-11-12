Russian missiles hit a Naftogaz facility in Chernihiv region

Two missiles hit an oil and gas facility operated by the Naftogaz group in Chernihiv region. The strike damaged technological equipment and production facilities, said Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the company's management board.

According to him, the employees were in a shelter during the attack and no one was injured. The extent of the damage has not yet been established.

“When the security situation allows, an assessment of the consequences will be carried out,” said Serhiy Fedorenko.

He described the attack as another deliberate strike against Ukraine's energy infrastructure on the eve of winter.

More than 250 attacks on Naftogaz facilities

The attack in Chernihiv region followed a strike by jet-powered drones on a Naftogaz facility in Dnipropetrovsk region during the night of November 11. In this case too, the target was part of the group's energy infrastructure.

Since the beginning of 2026, Naftogaz facilities have been attacked more than 250 times. The company has not disclosed the total amount of the damage caused, while an assessment of the consequences of the latest strike will begin once safe access to the facility has been secured.

Securing gas supplies

Against the backdrop of the ongoing attacks, Naftogaz has signed a €23 million grant agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The funds are intended to purchase additional quantities of natural gas.

The financing is backed by the government of the Netherlands. It is part of measures to secure gas supplies during the winter season, while Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains subject to missile and drone attacks.

Sources: epravda.com.ua