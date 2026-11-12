Aliyev and Pashinyan Discussed Peace and Transport in Dublin

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the peace process, confidence-building measures and the development of transport and trade links between the two countries. The meeting took place in Dublin on the sidelines of the ninth summit of the European Political Community, Azerbaijan’s state news agency AZERTAC reported.

The talks focused on practical steps to strengthen peace between Baku and Yerevan. Aliyev and Pashinyan discussed the implementation of the agreements reached at the peace meeting in Washington on August 8, 2025, as well as the subsequent joint declaration. The agenda also included the delimitation of the state border and the continuation of bilateral dialogue.

Transport and Trade Among the Main Topics

Particular attention was paid to transport and transit connectivity. The two leaders reviewed progress on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, including the planning of its railway and road components. The prospects for transit along the route were also discussed.

The transportation of cargo to and from Armenia through Azerbaijani territory was described as a positive development. A total of 105,000 tons of cargo have been transported along this route since November 2025, Report.az reported. The leaders also discussed the further development of economic and trade relations, including the future interconnection of the two countries’ electricity grids.

The talks also covered environmental issues and transboundary waters. Aliyev and Pashinyan welcomed the establishment of working groups to address the management of transboundary rivers.

“The European Political Community enables European leaders to come together to promote the security, stability and prosperity of our continent,” Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said at the opening of the meeting.

The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining positive momentum in the peace process and continuing dialogue to strengthen peace, stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

Sources: azertag.az, report.az, armenpress.am