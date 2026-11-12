Witkoff: Every life saved in Ukraine matters

Every human life saved matters, and the humanitarian aspect must be central to efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in an interview with the „Vesti“ program following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

„Every life saved is very important. That is precisely why the humanitarian aspect is so significant. This conflict must be brought to an end,“ Witkoff said.

According to him, specific humanitarian issues were discussed during the talks, including an upcoming exchange of prisoners of war. Witkoff said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to the largest exchange to date and that it would take place in the near future. He added that further humanitarian arrangements could be announced at a later date.

Meeting with Putin followed talks in Abu Dhabi

The conversation between Putin, Witkoff and Jared Kushner took place in Moscow on November 12, a day after the conclusion of two days of talks between representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi. They discussed issues related to de-escalation, humanitarian actions, post-war security guarantees and the next steps toward peace.

Witkoff said that the US side was doing what was necessary to end the conflict. According to him, President Trump’s position remains focused on ending the hostilities as quickly as possible.

„President Trump believes it is very important that this conflict be brought to an end as soon as possible. For our part, we are doing everything necessary to make that happen,“ Witkoff said during the meeting with Putin.

Talks with Zelensky are next

After Moscow, Witkoff and Kushner are expected to continue diplomatic contacts with talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Dublin. The US representatives are to convey information about the talks held with the Russian side and discuss possible next steps.

No final peace agreement has been announced so far. Territorial issues, security guarantees and the mechanism for a lasting cessation of hostilities remain among the main topics in efforts to resolve the conflict.

Sources: interfax.ru, apnews.com, m.5-tv.ru