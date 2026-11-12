Norway expects Russian sabotage next year

Norway has reasonable grounds to expect Russian intelligence services to carry out sabotage in the country next year. This was stated by Norway’s security service PST, which reports a serious escalation in the threat of sabotage in 2026.

“There are reasonable grounds to expect Russian sabotage in Norway next year,” PST said. The service stressed that it had not identified any attempts to sabotage Norwegian targets, but was aware of activities by individuals linked to Russian intelligence who had mapped infrastructure and potential sites in the country.

Defense and energy sectors among possible targets

The most likely targets are companies in the defense industry and firms that provide services to the sector. Critical infrastructure, including energy facilities, is also at risk, PST reported.

The warning is a risk assessment, not a report of an attack that has already taken place. At present, the Norwegian service has not reported any identified sabotage against sites in the country.

Norway expects more active Russian intelligence operations

In its annual assessment for 2026, PST said that Russian services were likely to increase their activity in Norway. Priorities include military targets, allied exercises, Norway’s support for Ukraine, and operations in the northern regions and the Arctic.

According to the assessment, Russia may use various methods, including sabotage, influence operations, cyber activities and the recruitment of sources. The Norwegian service said that mapping infrastructure could be preparing the ground for future intelligence or sabotage operations.

The warning comes amid growing European concerns about Russian hybrid operations. In September, Germany accused Russia of attempting a drone attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport, after which European Union countries called for new sanctions against Moscow. Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in sabotage and hybrid operations, while the Russian Embassy in Oslo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources: in.marketscreener.com