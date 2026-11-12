Four soldiers killed in helicopter crash in Turkey

Four military personnel were killed in a military helicopter crash in Malatya province, in eastern Turkey. The aircraft was an S-70, and the cause of the crash has still not been established, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defence reported.

The helicopter crashed in the Samanköy area, which is located in Yeşilyurt district. Ambulances, firefighters and medical teams were sent to the scene after the incident. The Turkish ministry initially announced that the wreckage had been found and search-and-rescue operations had begun.

„Four of our military personnel were killed when our S-70 helicopter crashed in Malatya for a reason that has not yet been established,“ the Ministry of National Defence said.

Later, the ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and to the Turkish Armed Forces. At present, there is no official statement on the cause of the crash, nor on any specific technical or weather-related factors. The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the helicopter’s crash.

Sources: apnews.com, aa.com.tr, trthaber.com