CENTCOM: Israel should prepare for a new campaign against Iran

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has informed representatives of the Israeli military in the United States that they should prepare for a possible resumption of the military campaign against Iran. The Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported this, citing an American source.

According to the information, the message was conveyed through military channels in recent days. Similar signals were also sent to Gulf states. The message quoted by Kan says:

“CENTCOM sent Israel and the Gulf states signals about the need to prepare for a possible imminent resumption of the war with Iran.”

The development comes amid a continued increase in the US military presence in the Middle East. According to data cited by Kan, the aircraft carriers “George Washington” and “George H. W. Bush” are already in the region, while a third aircraft carrier is expected to arrive next week. Reports also indicate that around 200 aerial refueling aircraft are deployed in the region and at bases supporting US operations.

The warning to Israel and the Arab states contrasts with President Donald Trump’s latest public statements. On November 9, he said that the war with Iran was “practically over” from a military standpoint and indicated that he was not preparing to immediately resume large-scale strikes.

On November 12, Trump additionally directed Vice President J.D. Vance toward domestic political priorities and said that the United States “does not need a deal with Iran.” At the same time, the US military infrastructure in the region remains in a state that allows for a rapid expansion of operations should a political decision be made.

Sources: israelnationalnews.com, apnews.com, vz.ru