Cargo Ship Hits Bridge over Delaware River in the US

A cargo ship hit the Tacony–Palmyra Bridge over the Delaware River, connecting Philadelphia with Palmyra, New Jersey. The bridge has been closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, while the collision caused major congestion on the Philadelphia side. No injuries have been reported, Pennsylvania Representative Ed Neilson said.

The incident occurred at around 1:15 p.m. local time while the movable section of the bridge was open to allow vessels to pass. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, after the impact the ship was left at a Kinder Morgan pier in Bristol, Pennsylvania, where an inspection began. The name of the vessel, as well as information about its owner and operator, has not been released.

Traffic remains halted

The bridge is 3,659 feet long, or approximately 1,115 meters, and carries Route 73 between Palmyra and the Tacony neighborhood in northeastern Philadelphia. It has three traffic lanes – two toward Philadelphia and one toward New Jersey. According to estimates for 2025, up to around 76,200 vehicles can cross the bridge each day.

“Motorists planning to travel to New Jersey are strongly encouraged to choose an alternative route and allow extra time,” Neilson said. He also warned of significantly heavier traffic on the other bridges over the Delaware River.

According to CBS Philadelphia, crews were inspecting and repairing the bridge, but no information has been provided on when it will reopen. The cause of the collision has also not been announced. The bridge, which opened in 1929, remains closed until further notice.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com, ny1.com