Washington shooter dies by suicide after five people are shot — OVERVIEW

Five people were shot in Washington’s Logan Circle neighborhood; one of them died, while the suspected shooter took his own life after barricading himself inside his apartment. Four injured people were taken to hospital. One of them is in critical condition, while three have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was identified as 55-year-old doctor Matthew Lambert, who lived on the seventh floor of the building above the VIDA Fitness gym. According to acting Metropolitan Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll, the first victim was shot inside the gym. Lambert then shot four more people from the balcony of his apartment.

“This incident unfolded in less than five minutes,” Carroll said. The first call was made shortly before 8:00 a.m. local time, and officers arrived approximately 30 seconds later. After the shooting, Lambert retreated to his apartment, where he was surrounded by law enforcement.

Hour-long negotiations and a shot fired from the apartment

Police spoke with the suspect for about an hour before hearing a shot from the apartment. Upon entering, officers found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death was later confirmed at the scene.

During the standoff, Lambert fired through the front door at police officers at least twice, Carroll said. A shotgun, a rifle and a handgun were found in the apartment. According to police, the weapons were not registered to him in Washington.

A fire broke out in the building. Police said Lambert had cut a gas line to the fireplace in his apartment, while gasoline and other flammable materials were found inside. The fire suppression system was activated, and the blaze was brought under control.

Dispute over dampness and mold in the apartment

Police linked the attack to a long-running conflict between Lambert and the building’s management. According to Carroll, the dispute was related to problems with dampness, mold and maintenance of the apartment.

Lambert had filed a lawsuit against the building’s management. Court documents indicate that he claimed he had been unable to fully use his apartment since 2024 because of problems with dampness and water. The investigation must conclusively establish the motive for the shooting.

The area around 15th Street and “P” Street was cordoned off, and people in nearby buildings were instructed to remain in place. Schools in the area were placed on alert, but the measures were lifted after the scene was declared safe.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com, nbcwashington.com