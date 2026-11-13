Two killed and 10 injured in strikes across Ukraine

Two civilians have been killed and 10 people injured in Russian attacks in various parts of Ukraine. The strikes hit a residential building in Rivne, civilians near Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region and a furniture factory in Odesa region. Along the front, Ukraine’s General Staff reported 168 combat engagements on November 12.

Casualties and injuries in drone attacks

During the night of November 13, a Russian drone struck a multi-storey residential building in Rivne, said Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration. A fire broke out in two apartments. Five people were initially reported injured, but the number was later raised to six, including two children.

„A multi-storey building in Rivne became the target of an enemy drone. A fire broke out in two apartments“, Koval said.

City authorities are preparing accommodation for the affected people. The replacement of windows and the remaining repair work are expected to begin in the morning.

In a separate attack, a Russian FPV drone struck the Seredyna-Buda municipality in Shostka district, Sumy region. Two men, aged 47 and 57, were killed. They were near a motorcycle when they were attacked, said Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

According to him, drones attack civilian transport in the border municipalities every day. A mandatory evacuation has been announced in the area, and local residents have been urged to move to safer settlements.

Fire at a furniture factory in Odesa region

On the evening of November 12, a Russian strike on the southern part of Odesa region caused a fire in a production building belonging to a furniture factory. The fire covered an area of 1,300 square metres.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said that four people had suffered burns of varying severity. Two of the injured were admitted to hospital. A multi-storey residential building, passenger cars and a lorry were also damaged.

Ballistic missile alert and fighting along the front

During the night, an alert was declared in almost all of Ukraine because of the threat of Russian ballistic missiles. Ukraine’s Air Force called on the population to take shelter and reported at around 02:06 that the threat had been lifted.

In its 22:00 briefing on November 12, Ukraine’s General Staff reported 168 combat engagements. According to the data, Russian forces carried out one missile strike and 47 airstrikes, used 157 guided aerial bombs and 5,125 kamikaze drones, and shelled populated areas and Ukrainian positions 1,529 times.

The largest number of attacks was recorded in the direction of Kostiantynivka – 12, followed by the Pokrovsk direction with 11 and the Huliaipole direction with 7. Ukraine’s General Staff did not report offensive actions by Russian forces in the North Slobozhanskyi, Kupiansk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv and Dnipro directions.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, en.lb.ua